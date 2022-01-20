After reading the article in the January 16, 2022 publication of the News-Review, I am incredibly frustrated. I work downtown and have experienced issues with the vagrant population as described in the article and worse.
The City seems to be addressing this issue of parking and the vagrant population by hiring a company from out of state to manage the parking, as if the parking is the real issue, it is not. The vagrants, and the stripped powers of the police department are the true problem. The vagrant population knows full well that no one is going to jail “due to COVID”, so why should they care if the police show up when there is a problem. How about if the public is reminded that this is an open carry county, and you do have the right to protect yourself.
Suzanne Hurt says that city officials hear and understand the concerns about the parking garage... well why don’t we have all the city employees, including elected officials park in that garage and let the public park in the reserved city employee parking lot and then the city officials and employees can experience what the public does on a daily basis on our streets downtown. Ms. Hurt has the nerve to say... that the more the merchants, employees, and the public use the parking garage the less attractive it will be to the vagrant population that has taken it over. This statement is arrogant and nonsensical. The city wants to put the public and their property in harm’s way and for the public to force the vagrant population out of the garage, how absurd. If a car is vandalized or a person is attacked in the garage, the city has no liability or responsibility.
