For those of us who believe in prayer, let's pray for our newly elected president, Joe Biden, and our vice president, Kamala Harris.
They are good and decent people who want to do good things for our country and its people. It's too easy to label them as "other" just because some of us didn't vote for them.
Reuniting children with their parents when they were separated at our border? A good thing.
Appointing department secretaries that reflect the diversity of our nation? A good thing.
A plan to rid our shores of the coronavirus by relying on proven science? A very good thing.
Our new administration will need our support in moving forward. I'm willing to give them a chance to succeed.
Cindy Bologna
Roseburg
Nice letter.
