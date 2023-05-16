Donald Trump. Forty-fifth president of my great country.
He came into office with no political experience whatsoever, was a game show host and was a man who paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to a porn actress and a Playboy centerfold to keep quiet about affairs that they had had.
Our president was then twice impeached.
On leaving office, our ex-president took out 48 lawsuits, all of which were rejected, to have the 2020 election overturned.
Our ex-president, who did everything he could to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.
Our ex-president who incited thousands of followers to storm our capital building and inflict death and destruction. Our ex-president who then sat and watched the events of Jan. 6 on TV for three hours and did nothing.
Our ex-president who stole top secret documents and took them to his home in Florida.
Our ex-president who recently had 34 felony charges filed against him.
Our ex-president, who was just found liable for sex abuse and defamation in the E. Jean Carrol case.
But worst of all, our ex-president, to whoever will listen, to this day continues to speak of the 2020 election as rigged and stolen. His bloated ego will not allow him to accept the fact, which everyone in the world knows is fact, that he lost the 2020 election. What other president in the history of my great country has a record like Donald Trump’s? Not one. And to this day, the crimes and the sexual improprieties that he committed just keep rolling in. And this man has announced he is going to run for president in 2024?
How can anybody with any common sense, with any love for their country, back this evil, lying, corrupt man? Trump in 2024? 20-24 years in prison.
(1) comment
Even more confounding is how as a party as a whole puts their support behind him. Especially since there are many honorable republican politicians to choose from. All of them incidentally have come out publicly against trump.
