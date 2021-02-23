So, State Senator Dallas Heard is now Chair of the Republican Party of Oregon.
Seems fittin'.
The Oregon GOP recently asserted that the attack on our United States Capitol was a false flag event, carried out by Democrats and their allies “designed to discredit President Trump, his supporters and all conservative Republicans." That is, in scatologic terms, pure bat guano.
Republicans believe a lot of crazy stuff, and now Republicans believe Heard should lead them.
OK.
Dallas Heard has been a vociferous anti-masker, and he was elected last night (Feb 20th) in a hall filled elbow-to-elbow with maskless Republicans.
A few years ago, the Oregon Republican Party selected Art ("let's put radioactive waste in our drinking water!") Robinson to be their chair. In a pattern of further (whoud'a thunk it possible?) deterioration, the party has now selected Heard, who labels innocent senior citizens as "FilthyTraitors!", and who believes that "enemies seen and unseen" are arrayed against him. Uh, guano.
Dallas Heard tore off his mask while on the Senate floor, endangering colleagues and setting a terrible example, and denigrated fellow legislators: “Don’t let any of these punks ... ever tell you they are better than any of you. Trust me. I work with these fools. None of them are half as good as any of you.” Which is one reason why our Oregon State Senator has fewer legislative accomplishments than Oregon has living dinosaurs.
Heard also believes that legislators and the governor are conducting a “campaign against the people and the children of God." Guano.
I figure this prophet is going to lead his party into the desert.
Seems fittin'. "GOP" has transmogrified to the "GQP;" QAnon-crazies like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) drive the whole party bat-guano-crazy.
We taxpayers are paying Heard's salary. Pure guano.
Joseph Yetter
Azalea
Textbook example of leadership vs demagoguery. And Heard isn't about leadership.
