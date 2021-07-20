Joseph Yetter in his recent letter to the editor extolls the virtues of "tax cuts" for many needy people. Even people that don't pay income taxes. Mr Yetter is being disingenuous at best or deceptive at worst.
Giving money to people is not a tax cut. Where does he think the money comes from?
It is not generous or big hearted or charitable to advocate to give other peoples money away.
I am sure this will fall on many deaf ears but i got it off my chest. Be generous with your own money and time not with OPM, other peoples money.
Steven Potter
Roseburg
Maybe it's more accurate to call it a combination of tax breaks and subsidies. Some of them absolutely boggle the mind.
https://subsidytracker.goodjobsfirst.org/top-100-parents
