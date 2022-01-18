I lost my right to vote in person along with all Oregonians. There is a token voting booth set up in the courthouse hallway just outside the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, but even if I deliver the ballot to the clerks’ office, it is still a mail-in ballot.
My ballot has lost a secure chain of custody. With the mail-in ballot, that security is lost as soon as ballots are mailed out. The mail-in ballot is susceptible to reaching the wrong destination and being used fraudulently and is also vulnerable to being replaced by counterfeit ballots.
Many of the Democratic and Republican Precinct Committee Person (PCP) positions have been lost since in-person voting centers are now obsolete in Oregon. These precinct people acted as liaisons between the voters and the two major parties they belonged to. They still elect the party officials in the level above themselves and have a lot of influence on which candidates are on the ballots. The loss of approximately half of the Precinct Committee Persons has adversely affected the structure of the political parties.
Voting machines can be hacked and reprogramed, but I have lost the right to have my vote counted by hand. Large groups of voters have found that they do not have the right to a forensic audit. County commissioners and county clerks, courts or the legislature must demand an audit for them. The elected politicians have nothing to gain when their own election is examined therefor it is not surprising that this has not happened in Oregon.
Unless the people go through the petition process and get a referendum or initiative on a ballot and win in a general election, we have lost the right to check the accuracy of how our votes are counted.
If it ever got on the Oregon ballot it would not be overturned. People are too lazy to get rid of the mail in ballot. I always deliver my ballots to the clerk’s office.
Did you notice that I pluralized ballot? I usually vote three of four times.
Nice try, Terry, but at the end I just shake my head at your paranoia. Do you keep all your money under your bed because you don't trust the banking systems?
It's up to each state to VALIDATE their state's voting procedures. I'd venture an opinion that each state took that validation far more seriously than the 45SHOLE took his job. It's not likely enough to convince you that Trump's disinformation campaign/Big Lie was just one of his many successful cons, nor is it likely enough to convince you that voting is validated and "safe", but you can return to your regular programming now.
This is Trump-lie inspired political paranoid craziness. Your mail-in ballot was safe. It will stay safe. There as not a hint of a whisper of a shred of evidence that anything untoward happened in the 2020 election in Oregon or anywhere else. This is just silly, ignorant paranoid nonsense. Please stop corroding American democracy with your baseless rants.
It is a Trump-inspired lie. Oregon has had vanishing few problems with the mail-in ballot. I usually deliver mine to the courthouse myself and I have not a single worry about chain-of-custody. This really is a paranoid fantasy. [thumbup] for Scott.
