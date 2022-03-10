So Dallas Heard goes into politics, and is upset because not everyone is nice to him. How could he have known?

But here's my question: he says that his political enemies (in his own party) "tear me down, lie about me." Question: Why would anyone need to lie about him to tear him down?

Del McAmis

Roseburg

(0) comments

