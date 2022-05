In response to a May 1 letter from a Reedsport contributor about the release of Kyle Hedquist in The News-Review: The murderer was 18 years old when he killed and shot at other victims in his plight. He operated on a daily basis with no value for human life. Governor Brown has pillaged this state from the day she took office. Incarcerating murderers is for the protection of the citizens.

The May 1 contributor stated "I'm guessing he's had a long time to rehabilitate." The crime he committed was preplanned for his victim to drive to a remote area so he could admittedly murder her.

Because of Kitzhaber and Brown's liberal shenanigans, Hedquist didn't get the sentence he deserved.

Twenty-eight years is a long time for Nikki to be dead!

Bob Murray

Glide