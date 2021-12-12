I am writing in regard to the article printed about lithium in The News-Review on Dec. 5.

An Australian company has begun drilling for lithium near Vale.

Lithium is now a wanted item. It is a powerful energy source. It's new science.

It's been found at the Salton Sea in Southern California. I've been there. Saw all the dead fish on the beach. Never though such destruction would eventually be a positive.

It has also been found in excess at an ancient indian burial site. What is Australia doing over here?

Lithium is in the backyard of the USA. Is anyone watching the hen house?

The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries has approved Australia to drill 39 holes. Exploration. Then what?

I do believe we just rid ourselves of a foreign country: the Jordan Cove pipeline.

Don't let another one try to get in.

I wonder how much money has been exchanged in these endeavors?

Dorothy Knight

Myrtle Creek

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

I think that lithium mining will be mostly a money pit. Lithium enjoys a place of primacy based on its position on the periodic table, but sodium, iron, aluminum, and other metals have promise; I expect that five years from now, the arguments for massive lithium mining will appear as dated as the initial argument for Jordan Cove as an *import* operation.

Technology will--I think--soon reduce the growth rate of our demand for lithium. Ditto cobalt.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Here's Canary. Nerd out: https://www.canarymedia.com

And maybe subscribe to Volts, by David Roberts.

And MIT Technology!

(MIT has a brief, interesting bit on geothermal, a resource in which Oregon is rich: https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/12/08/1041511/potential-geothermal-power-infrastructure-bill/)

