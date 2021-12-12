Letter: How much are foreign countries paying for our resources? Dec 12, 2021 1 hr ago 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am writing in regard to the article printed about lithium in The News-Review on Dec. 5.An Australian company has begun drilling for lithium near Vale.Lithium is now a wanted item. It is a powerful energy source. It's new science.It's been found at the Salton Sea in Southern California. I've been there. Saw all the dead fish on the beach. Never though such destruction would eventually be a positive.It has also been found in excess at an ancient indian burial site. What is Australia doing over here?Lithium is in the backyard of the USA. Is anyone watching the hen house? The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries has approved Australia to drill 39 holes. Exploration. Then what?I do believe we just rid ourselves of a foreign country: the Jordan Cove pipeline.Don't let another one try to get in.I wonder how much money has been exchanged in these endeavors?Dorothy KnightMyrtle Creek Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (2) comments CitizenJoe Dec 12, 2021 8:06am I think that lithium mining will be mostly a money pit. Lithium enjoys a place of primacy based on its position on the periodic table, but sodium, iron, aluminum, and other metals have promise; I expect that five years from now, the arguments for massive lithium mining will appear as dated as the initial argument for Jordan Cove as an *import* operation.Technology will--I think--soon reduce the growth rate of our demand for lithium. Ditto cobalt. Report Add Reply CitizenJoe Dec 12, 2021 8:22am Here's Canary. Nerd out: https://www.canarymedia.comAnd maybe subscribe to Volts, by David Roberts.And MIT Technology!(MIT has a brief, interesting bit on geothermal, a resource in which Oregon is rich: https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/12/08/1041511/potential-geothermal-power-infrastructure-bill/) Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular UPS employee arrested after attempting to sell stolen iPhone New pharmacy opens in Myrtle Creek New trial date set for former TeSoAria owner Signs of progress for long-awaited Roseburg Veterans Home Roseburg man sentenced in fatal June DUII crash TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers The FISH of Roseburg food pantry SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News What's Up Rosemarie Osborne Barbara Joan Gideon Volunteer opportunities for December 2021 Two more lawsuits filed in connection with Archie Creek Fire Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(2) comments
I think that lithium mining will be mostly a money pit. Lithium enjoys a place of primacy based on its position on the periodic table, but sodium, iron, aluminum, and other metals have promise; I expect that five years from now, the arguments for massive lithium mining will appear as dated as the initial argument for Jordan Cove as an *import* operation.
Technology will--I think--soon reduce the growth rate of our demand for lithium. Ditto cobalt.
Here's Canary. Nerd out: https://www.canarymedia.com
And maybe subscribe to Volts, by David Roberts.
And MIT Technology!
CitizenJoe Dec 12, 2021 8:22am

(MIT has a brief, interesting bit on geothermal, a resource in which Oregon is rich: https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/12/08/1041511/potential-geothermal-power-infrastructure-bill/)
