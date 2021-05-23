First of all, let me congratulate Micki Hall for being responsible and delightfully appropriate in her congratulations to her opponent in the RPS School Board Position 2.
It's so refreshing to see someone do what is right after losing an election, rather than spreading rumors and falsehoods. I also agree with Larry Montgomery and Alice Lackey in their assessment of Dallas Heard. I read in the News Review Dallas Heard's quote that his life has been a living "hell". Perhaps a little advice for poor Dallas would be to stop acting like the devil and perhaps everything around you wouldn't look so much like hell.
I think we could all use a little "Heard Immunity" right now.
James Diemert
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.