Watching the election campaigns, I expected to see some banter and mudslinging. But this year, the democrats have taken it to a whole new level. Being the more experienced party, I had expected to hear of their accomplishments and goals. Instead, it has been 90% attacks on their opponents and little on their path forward.
The campaign has focused primarily on two items:
Jan. 6 and trying to paint their challenger as an insurrectionist
Abortion — with the Supreme court overturning Roe v. Wade, they portray their challengers as wanting to eliminate abortions altogether
The truth is that it reverts back to the states to rule on it. That means that the people will decide on how abortion is handled. Democrats don't think that the people can be trusted to make the right decisions so it should be the federal government that decides. The extremists on one side want all abortions stopped, while extremists on the other side want no restrictions on abortions up to 28 days after birth.
The Republicans have tried to campaign on inflation, the economy, lawlessness, the border (drugs, costs, security), national debt, etc. They are more interested in putting food on the table and gas in your car.
The one campaign that really stands out is Val Hoyle vs. Alek Skaralotos. You would think that Val, with all her experience in politics, would emphasize her accomplishments, knowledge and goals. However, her ads have been 90% attacking Alek and trying to discredit him. It makes you think, what are her accomplishments? Are there any? Has she just been putting in her time?
Alek has no real experience, but he has a lot of good ideas and a path forward for the state. His efforts have been focused on moving the state forward and helping individuals better themselves.
For me, Val Hoyle is just too negative and abusive. Her campaign ads were definitely a contributing factor in my decision. I will vote for Alek because I like his drive and positive attitude.
