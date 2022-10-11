The election season is upon us. When we choose the candidate who will get our vote, we sometimes fall into one camp or the other automatically. The better course is to consider what the job entails and which candidate has the skills and background to qualify. We don’t hire carpenters to fix cars or mechanics to build houses.
Two candidates, Val Hoyle and Alek Skarlatos, are vying to replace Peter DeFazio, our district’s long-serving member of Congress who is retiring. DeFazio currently chairs the House Transportation Committee and his skill in working with other members of Congress has enabled him to bring millions of dollars to Oregon for highways, bridges and other transportation needs — all of which meant jobs for Oregonians.
Val Hoyle spent years in the state legislature, gaining knowledge of “how government works” and skill in accomplishing goals for her constituents. She is currently completing a term as state labor commissioner, adding more knowledge and skills to her government resume.
While I respect Alek Skarlatos’ heroism in being one of six soldiers who took down a hijacker, he has not accomplished much in the years since beyond competing on Dancing with the Stars, playing himself in a movie about the attempted hijacking and running unsuccessfully for office. Questions have been raised about the 15:17 Trust Skarlatos founded as a non-profit trust, including a complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission after reports surfaced that money went back and forth from Skarlatos’ campaigns and the charity.
I’m voting for Val Hoyle because her experience in government prepares her for the kind of work that is required of a United States member of Congress. I expect that she will be a strong and effective member of Oregon’s House delegation and will work to be sure Oregon’s needs are met.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.