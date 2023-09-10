Hunger is skyrocketing in Douglas County. This past program year, UCAN’s Feeding Umpqua Regional Food Bank distributed 1,987,168 pounds of emergency food, an increase of over 500,000 pounds from the previous year. In addition, inflation is making it more difficult for local folks to afford food and many low-income residents lost food benefits in March that had been provided during the Pandemic.
Hungry employees in our local economy struggle to stay productive at work. Hungry children can’t focus at school. Hunger can also lead to chronic health conditions, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes and hunger creates a cloud of despair for our residents which is difficult to come out from under.
There’s no reason for anyone to go hungry in Douglas County with the infrastructure for delivery that UCAN, partner pantries and community kitchens have built. Yet, at present we and our partner agencies are unable to get emergency food out to our residents in the amounts that they need.
What can you do? Donating money directly to UCAN’s Feeding Umpqua program is a great way to address hunger in Douglas County. These donations allow us to purchase more food at reduced rates through our local food suppliers. You can make a donation directly by going to UCAN’s website at ucancap.org and clicking the Donate Now button at the top of the page. Another great way to help is to donate food directly to our partner pantries, such as the Fish Food Pantry here in Roseburg.
This situation has reached a critical stage and the need is right this minute. Let’s mobilize and take care of this issue so that we can support a flourishing economy, successful students and healthy residents.
