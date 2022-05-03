This is in regards to Gov. Kate Brown and her hygiene products in school

My goodness, I am a baby boomer and my husband and I discussed the bond issue, because we are on a limited budget. We are home owners and it seems it always falls to us to subsidize the bonds.

But this latest action by Kate Brown has just floored me. Where are the parents, isn't it their responsibility to teach their children about their bodies?

Providing these products in elementary school is just the height of social control. I realize that we have the Transgender generation but do we really need to provide these products in the boys bathroom.

I love Oregon, but to me this is just getting to be too much.

Pamela Smith

Roseburg

garyd
garyd

She couldn't even mention the products that are at issue here, I wonder how the talks with her children went?

Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

Pamela, you hit the nail on the head. Indeed, "Where are the parents? isn't it their responsibility to teach their children about their bodies?" Some parents are too ignorant, embarrassed, negligent, preoccupied or simply incapable of providing information, care and communication about biological, sexual concerns. If Brown's measures save even one young woman from unnecessary fear, embarrassment, humiliation and alienation, then it will be worthwhile. Bravo for Brown.

garyd
garyd

[thumbup][thumbup]

