It never ceases to amaze me the amount of stupidity that evolves around our community.
I was in Walmart today and there was a young woman with three girls all under 10 years old of whom none were wearing masks. It is everywhere — stupidity. I realize people like this are exercising their freedoms, but when a pandemic is claiming lives every single day they need to do the right thing.
Wear your masks and stay safe. And get vaccinated!
Most of these people like this don't even know that they might be sick and potentially get others around them sick.
If all of us are to get back to some type of normalcy then we need to heed the doctors and scientists and do the right thing.
I have to agree with Arnold Schwarzenegger on his take on this. He said screw your freedoms and get vaccinated!
Because this virus will never go away, but it will stay at bay with a vaccination. Please everyone who has not got your shots yet, please get yourselves, and your kids especially, vaccinated and stay safe.
Brian Paillette
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.