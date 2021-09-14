I’m with you, Diana Pace (The News-Review Public Forum, Sept. 12). But the charges should be downgraded to involuntary manslaughter.
I don’t understand how so many of our neighbors can care so little about basic human compassion. If wearing a mask is so detrimental to breathing, surgeons would have tossed them out long ago. Vaccines were never an issue until the Republican Party decided they would lose their freedom if they couldn’t use their right to choose.
And that’s rich, isn’t it … a woman’s body apparently doesn’t belong to her anymore. She lost her right to choose.
Douglas County residents better wake up before they can’t.
Kathleen Connor
Roseburg
