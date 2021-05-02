As a current student at Roseburg High School and an active member of the leadership class, I’ve had the privilege to represent at and learn from the school board meetings over the past few years. I have especially enjoyed learning from Director Hall’s commitment to student success during these meetings, and though I am not eligible to vote for the position, I wholeheartedly believe that Micki Hall is the most qualified candidate for Roseburg School Board Position No. 2.
A former teacher and current mentor and advocate for students through her current position on the Roseburg Public Schools board, she has consistently demonstrated her dedication to the success of our students and district. Director Hall has taken a stand for equity and proven that she is invested in each and every student by fighting to provide safe, encouraging environments in our district’s schools to foster growth for all. I can depend on her to use her experience in education, impartiality in decision making, and true belief in the district’s core values to make the right decisions for students like me.
It is absolutely imperative that our students and community can place our trust in the school board to thoroughly evaluate pertinent issues with the guiding focus of student belonging, learning, and growth. After directly witnessing the positive legacy Mrs. Hall has left at RHS after her 29 years of teaching and the impact she currently makes through her school board position, I can confidently say that I trust and endorse Micki Hall for re-election to Roseburg School Board Position No. 2. I hope you will join me in supporting Hall for the future of students in the Roseburg district.
Marin Gray
Roseburg
