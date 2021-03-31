I have been active in how the county governs and spends my tax dollars and specifically the granting of their Lookingglass site for $0 to Champagne Creek Ranch. Failing to connect with the county regarding public records for the March 5 Champagne Creek Ranch 2021 Challenge resulted in a Public Forum Letter regarding their issuing of an inaccurate permit. Commissioner Chris Boice's Forum Letter disagreed, stating the letter was a rant, contained false allegations with no supporting evidence. I disagree, it is based on public information. The permit also allows for lower permit costs for the event organizer, Mr. Osborne, and in my opinion does not comply with Land Use Ordinance 341.050.
Mr. Boice suggests the event benefits United Way and the economy while providing training for SAR (Search & Rescue). I suggest he also consider the concerns noted in my March 10 letter. We were in the Extreme Risk Category, Champagne Creek Ranch, prior to 2021, advised the county there would be no further scheduled events as did the SAR Training Academy until the COVID situation had passed. A temporary permit allows for more detailed sector guidance, yet none was specified despite a 5O-person risk level and a permit crowd estimate of 250. Event size and out of area visitors all increases the health and safety risks for our school and local community, and the spread to a larger area.
Our County Health Officer notes "we continue to see cases related to parties and large gatherings" "we do know COVID is very much with us" "Public health measures do work. We encourage everyone to increase their vigilance to these measures, such as distancing, wearing masks and staying home if you are sick." Photographs posted to Facebook shows this was lacking on March 5. The County and Champagne Creek Ranch's actions did nothing to flatten the curve to slow the speed and spread of the virus it contributed to increasing it.
Dave Geddes
Roseburg
