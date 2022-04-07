It is with great interest I have been reading news articles, social media posts, and the voteyesforroseburgschools.com website about the school bond measure, 10-187 on the ballot on May 17.
I agree with the literature I have read that this bond is smart, affordable, and necessary.
It is smart because a process was used where community members from all walks of life donated their time to evaluate what truly needs fixed. Hours and hours were spent on this project, with the committee prioritizing the needs of the school but balancing the investment the community must make.
It is affordable, in spite of what some might say, because we have the lowest tax rate for schools in all of Douglas County, and we owe no money on any bonds, the last one being retired last November. We can afford an investment that will keep our schools updated for at least two more generations.
Lastly, it is necessary. Necessary because our buildings average 73 years in age, and have served us, in some cases, for a century. Change over the last 5 decades has left our district in the lurch, as we have only approved one bond for our schools in the last 40 years. The bond is more than a necessity to assure our children’s future.
For those who say now is not the time, when will it be the right time? I believe the time is now! Vote yes for the school bond measure on May 17.
