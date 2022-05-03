Some of the most controversial times in this County were in 2010 when the Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare Systems was considering closing the Roseburg VA Hospital. I still remember when a number of people were picketing outside the entrance of VA Roseburg on Garden Valley Boulevard, and at the South entrance of the VA Campus at Fir Grove Park, carrying signs that read “Save Our Roseburg VA Hospital.” Tim Freeman was out there every day supporting our efforts and picketing with us. Tim did everything he could to make sure Washington DC and Salem heard our voices.
Tim has always been an advocate for Douglas County veterans, whether it was the most important thing of keeping the VA Hospital in our community, or finding the funding in the county budget to keep the Douglas Veterans Service Office staffed with full time employees to provide the most needed services to veterans and their families. I sat on the Douglas County Veterans Advisory committee for a number of years, and served as President of the Douglas County Veterans Forum. I understood the financial impact to Douglas County a VA Hospital plays, and the importance of providing the advocacy services to veterans and their families.
Tim Freeman has always had the backs of Douglas County Veterans and it is my pleasure as a US Army, Vietnam Combat Veteran to endorse Tim J. Freeman for Douglas County Commissioner Position 2. Tim is the best candidate for Douglas County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.