Tina Kotek believes that everyone should have the right to live somewhere in security, peace, and dignity. She has been a leader advocating for solving homelessness by accessing services, to working for affordable housing and increasing home ownership. She also helped during the pandemic and wildfires by securing $75 million for Project Turnkey to promote short term housing by repurposing motel properties for people who lost their homes and creating 19 new shelters in 13 counties.
While she understands that there needs to be a national and world effort to fight the climate crisis, she is determined to lead Oregon to do its part. she has helped to promote putting Oregon on a path to clean electricity by 2040, including a $50 million investment to jumpstart wind, solar and other community renewable energy projects that will create jobs in Oregon. She is also working to decrease pollution by increasing the use of zero emission vehicles and funds to make public transit an economical choice for more Oregonians.
On a local event, Tina was instrumental in getting funds for our navigation center, named after former Representative Gary Leif.
Tina Kotek is the logical choice for leading our state government and in guiding our legislation for the improvement of life for all Oregonians because of her proven track record in our House of Representatives.
Please check out her long list of accomplishments and support her campaign to become the next governor of Oregon.
