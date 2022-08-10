Tina Kotek believes that everyone should have the right to live somewhere in security, peace, and dignity. She has been a leader advocating for solving homelessness by accessing services, to working for affordable housing and increasing home ownership. She also helped during the pandemic and wildfires by securing $75 million for Project Turnkey to promote short term housing by repurposing motel properties for people who lost their homes and creating 19 new shelters in 13 counties.

