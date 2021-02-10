Everything is crystal clear to me now, thanks to Marjorie Taylor Greene! Jewish Space lasers! Those sneaky Rothshilds designed, built and launched a space laser in secret to burn down California! All in the path of the future high speed rail system, also owned by Jews! While we are at it, Trump himself told us who Q might be. Remember the 400-pound kid sitting on his bed in his underwear in his mother's basement? He is sitting there eating hamburgers, furiously trying to come up with ever more nonsensical stories hoping his followers will get the joke before he is forced to explain things. Because by then a minority of Qanon will be so inured with fantasy they will not believe him. Eventually Q will fade from rational conscience like the tea party and other far right jokes.
Did Trump incite the insurrection of Jan. 6? Even if the insurrectionists preplanned the event, it is undeniable that Trump's unhinged, lying rhetoric created the incentive for the actual rebellion. And any attempt at a false equivalency with Black Lives Matter is specious and malicious. Jan. 6 was a blatant attempt at overthrowing our democracy, nothing less. BLM was a mostly peaceful protest against wrongful police shootings of black people.
Trump's whiny petulance about losing the election is shameful at least. And being impeached twice is not a sterling entry in the records.
My previous comparison between Trump and Musselini is even more relevant now, with the attempted coup in the records.
David Grant
Myrtle Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.