One political party has shown everyone how they plan on handling things. Members of a school board in Virginia not only wanted to ban books, but to burn them as well because they did not agree (Business insider, Nov. 10, 2021). Then on Nov. 13, 2021, Michael Flynn announced that there should be only one religion in America (Business insider Nov. 13, 2021) and others should be banned. Anyone who knows history should remember that the Nazi party of 1930's Germany, also banned and burned books they did not agree with. They also went after certain religions, killing millions of people they disagreed with. I did not join the Army in 1968 and come away with an 80% VA disability to have this happen in America. Is this really what we want happening today in America? People need to wake-up to what is happening and stop this via the ballot box, before even that right is taken away.
David Grotkin
Roseburg
(3) comments
David: danged straight! My dad froze his posterior off in WWII in the Ardennes to help stop fascists in Europe. I joined the Army same year you did--1968--to beat the draft (and it worked, and I wore the uniform until early 2004). I'm pretty sure my dad never thought we'd have to battle fascism here. But, yeah: it's not just on our doorstep; it's in the house. (Literally, in the House (Greene, Gohmert, Boebert, et al.), and in the Senate (Cruz, Hawley, et al.)). And then, there's Bannon, a fascist's fascist.
Everyone needs to read Tim Snyder's On Tyranny.
A quick read by Robert Reich: What happens when a Congressman threatens a colleague with violence?
It's in The Guardian, if you want to google it. I'll post a link, but links so often get stripped.
Promised link:
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.