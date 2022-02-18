To Nan of Winchester whose letter appeared in the Feb. 15 edition of The News-Review, I refer you to two things:

1) I believe in and have done the vaccinations and booster. There's science behind it.

2) I do not attempt to take away a woman's right to seek abortion.

You state that "her choice physically affects no one but her." Her choice affects the child whose life she is ending in a brutal and painful way.

To say her choice affects only her bespeaks of ignorance. May I suggest you read up on exactly what happens.

Clair Jo Baird

Roseburg

