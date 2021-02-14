In his letter "I don't see Biden as a threat to Catholics" the writer states that "Biden does not threaten our Catholic way." Apparently,"your Catholic way" differs from that of the Vatican. Does not the Catholic Church expressly forbid abortion? If not, why has Joe Biden been denied communion as a result of his support for it ? Certainly, the right to life of the unborn is an unwavering part of historical church doctrine. To support or even condone the wholesale abortion of our time, is a threat to "The" Catholic way.
Ed Armstrong
Winston
