There was an article in the Friday edition of The News-Review on page A2. The article was supposedly a news article when in fact it contained much of the writer's opinion. It was by Meerah Powell of OPB. I expect to get left-wing opinion from OPB, but don't really think it is OK in the news section of the paper.

The article was regarding critical race theory. In the piece, Powell states that "critical race theory shows that racism is inherent in American society ... critics have used the term as an inaccurate catch-all to characterize lessons and policies relating to race and equity." Without getting into the nuances of the discussion about this topic the fact is that this is this "reporter's" opinion.

This is why so many of us don't like seeing our tax dollars going to support left-wing organizations such as OPB to dish out opinions in supposedly hard news articles.

Steven Potter

Roseburg

dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

I'd ask you to re-read the essay, but you'd still hit the prejudicial wall that certainly surrounds your mind. I get that you live in Douglas County -- which means that you likely are anti-Lib and anti-Democrat -- and that you believe that any tax money that came out of your pocket must surely never go to anything that doesn't come from a Trump souvenir stand. I hope you cheated a little on those taxes so that you have some money left over for oxygen and adult diapers.

