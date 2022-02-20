The News-Review published a letter on Feb. 15 (“Is this correlation as tragically real as it feels?”). The letter suggested that people who are COVID anti-vaxx and anti-abortion are suffering from a logical inconsistency.

There is no logical inconsistency between those views whatsoever.

Both views hold to the principle that it is morally wrong to force a medical procedure on an unconsenting person. Where is the inconsistency? Anti-vaxxers insist that it is wrong to force a vaccine on an unconsenting person. Pro-lifers insist that it is wrong to force a life-terminating abortion on an unconsenting (unborn) person. The two positions are perfectly consistent. Both say that nobody has a lawful right to compel another person to undergo an invasive medical procedure involuntarily.

Of course, the pro-life and “pro-choice” movements disagree whether a fetus is a “person”. But nobody disagrees that a fetus never consents to the procedure. The fetus has no-choice.

In any case, to suggest that the pro-life and anti-vaxx positions are somehow inconsistent with each other is a falsehood and a straw man intended to distract from the real issues.

Jason Churchill

Roseburg

Scott Mendelson
Mr. Churchill states, “Both views hold to the principle that it is morally wrong to force a medical procedure on an unconsenting person.” Mr. Churchill says that the fetus has no choice in the decision that affects them, and thus the one-sided decision is immoral. However, he ignores the fact that when a person decides not to receive the vaccine, that that decision similarly affects others. The mandates don’t simply protect you—they also protect others from you. They protect people who cannot receive the vaccination or cannot mount a full response to the vaccine. They protect the integrity of the health care system from being overloaded by people like you who disregard the needs of the public and refuse to get vaccinated. They slow the spread of the virus through the community, and thus protect and benefit us all. This notion that vaccination is purely a personal choice is ignorant, selfish, misguided and simply incorrect. That is why , long before covid, various vaccinations have been mandatory for school, travel, military service, and for providers of health care.

