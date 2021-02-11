Is President Biden harmful to our faith? What?
I listened in on a conference on President Biden, U.S. Bishops, and Pope Francis: How to Promote Catholic Principles in a Divided Church and Nation Biden, US Catholic bishops and the Catholic Church. The speakers: Bishop Robert Elroy of San Diego, Helen Alvere, Vatican Dicastery for Laity, John Carr, Director of Peace and Human Development and Anne Thompson, NBC News.
The discussion was very honest and positive. Catholics have been polarized by following Trump or Not Trump. It has muddied up our charity with one another. We need respect, listen skills and a common ground. Bishop McElroy stated: We need to come together instead of focusing on our division. We can agree to have disagreements. We can agree to policies that are existential to our faith. We can agree on common social and justice issues, immigration, climate and environment, death penalty and poverty.
If we are solely guided by partisanship, we will forget how to relate to one another. We sow confusion in our polarization instead of listening, acknowledging and being able to agree or disagree. Instead of treating each other with value, we tear one another down.
President Biden is the second catholic president in our history. Pope Francis has welcomed him with hope. Some bishops are set on holding back communion to him. I was moved by the speakers willingness to identify what is called Social friendship. Why can we get along? The Church should ask: what Jesus would do now? Listen and not blame. Agree to disagree. Work on common issues. Promote social justice, environmental safeguards, dignity for all as well as the unborn. President Biden does not threaten our Catholic way. Unity is not abandoning one's views, but being able to dialogue.Even in today's polarization, I remain hopeful.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
