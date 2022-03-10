I do not want to in any way diminish the attention to the heartbreaking humanitarian catastrophe ongoing in Ukraine, but I would like offer a couple of comments on the invasion.

It seems to me that Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation might have chosen this time for their targeting of civilians and cities because they perceived weakness in American leadership.

Whichever candidate you voted for in 2020, you might agree with me that it is quite possible that the new Oval office occupant has not yet shown needed competence or elicited the fear and respect needed to deter Putin from his expansionist dreams.

It also seems to me that our totally incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened our enemies, which includes the People's Republic of China and their threat to democratic Taiwan.

Due to the disastrous planning of our Afghan exit, as many as 20 million people are now facing food shortages and possible starvation. As we fled we destroyed or abandoned to the Taliban $85 billion in weapons that could now be sitting in NATO hands defending Europe; this is a disaster unmatched since the fall of Saigon in 1975.

Let su work and pray for peace in Ukraine. And I encourage you to donate to one of the relief agencies.

Roger Shaffer

Canyonville

(2) comments

mworden
mworden

Trump's own security advisor says Trump was aiming to take the USA out of NATO in his second term. He was making it easy for Putin to walk in and take Ukraine.

The actual outcome is that Putin's invasion has strengthened NATO and brought the Free World and Western Democracies together in unity we haven't seen in decades.

That's down to the strong world leadership of President Biden and the amazing courage of President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people. The US, Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and even the ever neutral Switzerland have joined together in sanctioning Russia and Putin's oligarchs.

That happened as a direct result of Biden being president.

Trump was ready to hand it all over to his pal the savvy genius in Russia.

dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

[thumbup] nworden -- [thumbdown] Roger Shaffer.

