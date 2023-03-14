An Opinion piece on Feb. 24 stated that it is time to “give drivers the choice to do it themselves at the pump.” I find this somewhat puzzling as I like having my gas pumped in a safe, polite environment.
The article describes having gas pumped by attendants as a chaotic and time-consuming scene and states that those who want could still have their gas pumped. My experience is that both of these statements are incorrect and misleading. The chaos occurs in states where you have to pump your own gas with vehicles trying to squeeze around and between each other to get into an open spot. That is what happens in both Washington and California. These states have no attendants and higher gas prices.
I purchase my gas at Costco. It is simple, smooth, fast, and I do not need to get out of the car. Because this is smooth and fast, I expect that the station sells more gas.
While traveling I was gassing my car early one morning, when a car pulled up. The man exited and began to pump his gas while smoking a cigarette. All I could do was stop pumping my gas and leave. A very unsafe situation.
I was living in another state when they made the decision to have both self-service and full-service. This is what happened. Usually there was no attendant for full-service. If you waited long enough someone would eventually emerge to assist. After about six-months full-service was being charged extra for gas. Not long after full-service disappeared. End result is that everyone was forced to self-service.
This bill is not an opportunity to give drivers a choice about pumping your own gas. It is a back door effort to do away with gas-station attendants and force everyone to pump gas.
