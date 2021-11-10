I took the "Biden Challenge." Here's what I found:
1. US went from energy independence to begging OPEC for oil - pipeline shut down killing hundreds of jobs, leaving paid materials to rust.
2. Stopped the southern wall being built with contracts already paid for and again, paid for steel to rust. Thousands of illegal immigrants flooding the southern border, being bussed into states at night to hide where they're dropped off. But not in politicians' neighborhoods.
3. Afghanistan pull out so poorly organized troops were pulled out before US citizens and Afghan supporters, 13 dead service people due to lack of ground support, over 82 BILLION dollars worth of new military equipment and uniforms left, in effect arming our enemies. Wearing US uniforms they could attach before we'd realize it was the enemy.
4. Passed the so-called infrastructure bill, which if you look at what's in it, has little to do with actual infrastructure like roads and bridges.
5. Spent trillions of dollars on various feel good bills. Yes, they sent people money, but first the US is already heavily in debt so where is the money coming from? It comes from us taxpayers so look for higher taxes as they indulge in this spending spree. It won't just be the rich. All their money would not be enough. It will come from all of us and leave massive debt for our children.
6. Termed parents "terrorists" for caring about what their children are being taught in school.
7. Incarcerated Jan. 6 protesters who were unarmed, mainly trespassers, for months in prison while ignoring BLM and antifa rioters who attached people, looted and burned cities. Where is the justice in this?
No, I'm not optimistic about the Biden years. I just hope the US survives them.
Midge Frost
Roseburg
