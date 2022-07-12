As with so many of those who are bought into the ever so "eye-popping" Jan. 6 farce, the gobsmackee of Sundays' "I'm gobsmacked" letter, fails to mention that the committee is comprised of a nonet drawn from the same cast of evil-doers who orchestrated the two failed immpeachments and that the only thing resembling bipartisanship, is the inclusion of two Trump haters cherry picked by Nancy Pelosi because they both had an R after their names.

It should be noted that, Liz Cheney is busy fighting off a primary challenge and Mr. Kinzinger is not running for re-election because the writing on the wall does not include any positive comments from other Republicans.

When the truth of this pitiful sham "trial" comes out and make no mistake, it will, I suspect that the sound of gobsmacking will be heard round the world! The question at that point will be: are the gobsmackees ready for the truth?

Ed Armstrong

Winston

(3) comments

dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

Excellent timing on this letter, Ed – thanks ! Just a two bit observation from my vantage point, Ed, but I wonder what it is that you are trying to champion?

Your understanding of Trump’s impeachment trials seems minimal: the Senate failed to vote for impeachment, therefore, he wasn’t impeached. Labelling members of Congress “evildoers” for doing their Constitutional duties (a phrase I’m sure you are familiar with) pretty much solidifies any chance of you being able to discuss much of anything political with an open mind.

Ditto for the current 1/6 hearings. These hearings are not any form of trial in the usual sense of judging anyone guilty or not guilty – folks are just being asked questions, and they swear their testimony is true. The question of election fraud seems a settled question – there was none that could have skewed the final election count. It wasn’t found because it didn’t exist. DJT lost his office – the American voting citizens fired Mr. Trump for cause – the irony is that The Big Cause didn’t really happen until he had been already voted out.

I think you might have some sort of thought you’d like to champion, but I sense you are just a bit chicken to spell out your real hopes for America…what’s the real truth you want us to hear?

Add Reply
Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

It is noteworthy that Pat Cipollone, Trump’s White House attorney and the one who brilliantly defended him during impeachment, fully agrees with the committee that Trump’s “stolen election” claim is a total lie; that he persisted in those claims despite more than abundant and competent legal advice to the contrary; that he conspired with fools to illegally reverse the results of the free and fair election that Biden won; that he knew full well of, and was likely party to, the violence to be perpetrated on January 6; and that he was at best derelict in his duty in his behavior during that violence. I am curious, though you claim the committee is “one-sided”, what might possibly be said by “the other side” to refute those claims of the committee?

Add Reply
George Weston
George Weston

Are you ready for the truth?

Add Reply

