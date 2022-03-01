About 30 minutes ago when I was walking dogs around the duck pond. I was amazed and disgusted with the state of the parking lot. I have to say that I thought things were bad on prior walks, but this absolutely unacceptable.
I realize people can’t be cited for illegal camping (although a lot of good issuing warrants does), but certainly there must be something that can be done. Some ancillary laws are not being enforced.
Where is law enforcement? I ride my bike daily on Stewart Park Drive only to see RVs, old cars and junk lined up along the road. The parking lot by the duck pond should be declared a disaster area. Not once during my rides and/or walks have I seen a law enforcement representative; not on foot, not on bike, not on motorcycle, not by vehicle. It’s almost like the city of Roseburg has given up and decided the loitering, trash, smell, feces, dog poop is acceptable.
Roseburg advertises itself as the Heart Of Umpqua and spends lots of money attempting to attract visitors. Well, you are doing a great job of attracting people. Maybe you ought to raise the bar and attract a different kind of visitor. The current situation is unacceptable.
I know you’ll tell me heating/cooling centers are or have been established. You’ll tell me about plans to spend grant money. Great. We'll face the future when it gets here. What are you doing right now?
