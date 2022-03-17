I'm responding to the letters of Joe Yetter on Feb. 9 and Roberto Jaramillo on March 2. First, Joe Yetter you like to dump on Trump. Every little comment that doesn't mean anything to people's daily lives. Let's talk about what really matters.
According to Forbes, inflation is worse than it's been in 40 years at nearly 8%.
Our border is being invaded by illegals. Over 2 million, according to border patrol, since Biden has been president. With illegal drugs pouring into our country. Drug cartel are becoming richer than ever. Our president busing and flying illegals all over the country at taxpayers expense in the wee hours of the morning.
Gas prices are continuing to climb, up over 50% according to AAA. And it's directly from Biden's actions of shutting down the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office. We are now buying oil from Russia! We were exporting oil under Trump's watch.
Ukraine wasn't invaded under Trump's watch. Weakness has its consequences.
Roberto you call Trumpists "flag flying,lie-pushing conspiracists." Well, I love my flag and my country. Too bad you don't. We lived in the best country in the world til we were invaded by illegals who Joe Biden welcomes with open arms. This is reality!
If you think our country is in better shape now than when Trump was in charge then you are sadly mistaken. I live in reality! You should too.
