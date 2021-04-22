A dear friend owned a country store. We were discussing the ammunition he sold to local farmers. What he said next was very interesting: I do not want a gun nor do I need a gun, but I do not want someone telling me I cannot have one. I accepted his comments as those of a free man making a free choice.
My son blew off his head with my shotgun. He was born with things that would eventually lead to self destruction. If it was not a gun then it could have been running his car full of kids into a bridge abutment.
Many years before a guy shot his girl friend and then ran his car head on into the large truck two coworkers and I were in. It was convenient to this distrot guy and we and the truck were handy.
If some on wants to do something they will do it. Maybe we should outlaw cars, since the kill so many each year.
I cannot see making law abiding citizens into criminals, if they choose to not lock up guns. Personally, I am sick of legislators trying to legislate away all of the ills of the world. Rational thought might be useful sometime for these morons. As it is, most of them have prostituted themselves to get a chunk of that money given by New Yorker Bloomberg in his on going buy dumb legislators to get his way.
I had a young Black PHD professor in my first year of college that put things in perspective. He said simple answers for simple people. Truly, why not look at the real root causes of all of the messes. Look at the left calling me and others racists and poisoning the world with their words.
Mike Benjamin
Roseburg
