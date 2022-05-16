I am responding to the guest column by Lance Colley in The News-Review on Sunday.

I read the offering three times.

Mr. Colley laid out the school bond narrative rather well.

I cannot help but suggest a few facts very missing.

This is not Portland with a huge tax base. Those subject to the bond live in a very limited geographical area with limited a number of tax payers.

It does not matter what a great deal we citizens are getting with increased taxes as compared to other places. We cannot afford more takes with so many just holding on.

There is no huge industry here to support more taxes.

This is a retirement town consisting of fixed incomes.

Some folks work in government jobs and some union operations. The majority of workers are nonunion and working retail and numerous other occupations that pay a living wage to a bit higher.

Many have to hold down two jobs with two adult households still having to work multiple jobs to pay the bills and taxes and hold on each day by their fingernails.

Fluff or no fluff, a bond issue in these troubling times is bad. People cannot afford it when they are just barely keeping their heads above water.

Bad planning seems more likely the root cause of the "we need it now" approach.

Start managing and balancing a budget seems appropriate. What message does this sort of thing send to the students?

Poor management and no strategic planning can be washed away by using the holy grail words here in Oregon: schools/education.

Better come up with some accountability and good reasoning to justify tax increases.

Mike Benjamin

Roseburg

