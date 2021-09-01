I support Sheriff John Hanlin. We are each in charge of our healthcare — he is in charge of law enforcement. Government should have nothing to do with our healthcare besides providing information. What we do with the information is up to us.
Worried about the air — get an N95 mask, consider having your groceries delivered. Blaming the unvaccinated for an upsurge in illness isn't fair. Some who are vaccinated are getting COVID anyway. Those "mandating" have no problem going to restaurants, parties, etc. with no obvious precautions in place. Maybe your health isn't what they are concerned with but the power they wield over us.
Unlike Arnold and his fans, I value my rights and refuse to give any up. People have fought and died for our rights. I won't tell my dad, uncles, brother and veterans their sacrifices and service was in vain.
You have no idea why some are unvaccinated — previous health conditions can make vaccination not in their best interest. Whatever their reasons, it is their choice. As your healthcare is yours. Value your rights, organize your own healthcare with your doctor. We need to stop judging and criticizing — it's dividing us when we should be working together to adapt and overcome and finally get life back to a semblance at least of normal.
Midge Frost
Roseburg
What if 50 people died of drowning in the month of August at Whistler's Bend Park due to a toxic algae? It's a county park and the sheriff's territory. What if the commissioners ordered a temporary morgue to set up in the campground and said nothing else? What if Sheriff Hanlin said, "People can choose to swim or not swim. Government should have nothing to do with water safety at our county parks besides providing information."
How do you think that would go over? How many people would be writing letters of support? How is the situation different from what we currently have?
Excellent!
Suppose if you own an establishment out of the boundaries of a municipality and people were entering your establishment not wearing masks and won’t leave when asked to. You don’t want to get fined by OSHA so you call the sheriff’s office and the tell you your on your own and oops OSHA show up and fines you $10,000.
What you fail to understand, is that the mask that so offends you would not be giving you unwanted protection from the virus, rather it would be giving us much needed protection from you.
"Government should have nothing to do with our healthcare besides providing information. " Sure. No Medicare. No VA medical centers or clinics or suicide prevention. No ACA. Lots of smallpox, plenty of polio.
No vaccines or testing that are free to all of us--and save countless lives.
Nice world you believe in. No doubt Rand Paul believes, and Ayn Rand would have believed, in it, too.
