Can we trust a public health care system that wants us to be afraid of fresh air? Gov. Kate Brown is an elected official, she's not a doctor. The Oregon Health Authority still hasn't listed the morbidity and mortality results for 2020. If we're going to follow the science having accurate data might be wise.
I chose to be vaccinated. The coronavirus was first identified in 1965. Like the flu, it's life threatening for those with weakened immune systems.
Should we all act as if we might be sick. Has Kate Brown sent you a case of N95 masks? I support John Hanlin, and I'm grateful there are people who value freedom.
RW Stevenson
Roseburg
