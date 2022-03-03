I think it’s time for a lively debate on county expenditures

I have been reading issues regarding funding issues, at the county level, that may or may not be totally correct. One can mislead by not showing the whole picture and how it happened.

I remember, during the pandemic, the state reduced its share of funds available for the county jail. I remember the sheriff stating that he was going to ask that a public safety levy be put on the ballot to make up the shortfall. Did that ever happen? If not, why?

The county fully funded the law enforcement budget, even with less revenue coming in from the state. I have a pretty good idea that they tapped the surplus fund to do this. What happens when this fund runs dry? Maybe our elected officials can address this in a public forum. Our elected officials have been waiting for a golden parachute from Washington, DC for the last 25 years. I don’t think it is ever going to happen. So now is the time to plan what is really needed in order for the county to continue its current level of spending.

Why does the GOP, who preach that they want smaller government always want to spend more money? They want lower taxes, but they want to spend more money. Why?

It is time for a lively debate on this matter.

George Weston

Myrtle Creek

(3) comments

Mike Ruehle
Mike Ruehle

George,

I've contacted and asked the News-Review, Roseburg Chamber of Commerce, League of Women Voters and the Douglas County Realtors Association whether they will be hosting a candidate forum before the next election as they have done in the past. I've also contacted and asked the Southerlin Chamber of Commerce and Reedsport Chamber of Commerce the same thing. I'm waiting to hear back from each organization.

I've been told Commissioners Boice, Kress and Freeman ALL refuse to participate in a debate.

Mike Ruehle

Candidate for County Commissioner

Mike Ruehle
Mike Ruehle

The Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce has already announced they are endorsing Commissioners Boice, Kress and Freeman for re-election and therefore say their is no need to learn anything more from a debate forum. Below is the email sent to me.

From: Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce

Sent: Mar 3, 2022 1:50 PM

To: 'Mike Ruehle'

Subject: RE: Douglas County Candidate Forum

The Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce will not be conducting candidate forums in advance of the May election. Forums for city council, mayoral and state legislative offices are only held after the May Primary. The only "potential" for a candidate forum in advance of the May election is for county commissioner races. However, as a policy, the chamber only hosts candidate forums for its members (as part of its membership meeting lunch program) in races where the chamber has not made an endorsement. The Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce has made endorsements in all three county commissioner races. Those endorsements are posted for our members/public in the March/April issue of the chamber's Business Perspectives newsletter: https://roseburgchamber.com/news/monthly-newsletter/

Thank you for your inquiry.

Business Office

Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center

541.672.2648

garyd
garyd

Why wasn't the e-mail signed by a representative of the chamber?

