Our Sheriff is doing an excellent job of enforcing all laws that comply with the Constitution. He swore an oath, as did all elected and law enforcement personell, and he is upholding that. What he cannot enforce, are laws, executive orders and regulations that violate the constitution. The constitution is the supreme law of the land, and attempts by governors, legislators and even Presidents, to push agendas not in accord with the Constitution, must be ignored. Good job Sheriff!
William Okes
Scottsburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.