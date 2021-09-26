Our Sheriff is doing an excellent job of enforcing all laws that comply with the Constitution. He swore an oath, as did all elected and law enforcement personell, and he is upholding that. What he cannot enforce, are laws, executive orders and regulations that violate the constitution. The constitution is the supreme law of the land, and attempts by governors, legislators and even Presidents, to push agendas not in accord with the Constitution, must be ignored. Good job Sheriff!

William Okes

Scottsburg

