We, the voters of Douglas County, elected Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress to conduct the business of our County. Neither the voters nor the commissioners we elected knew the disasters that would befall our county: a disease that would threaten the very lives of Douglas County residents, and unbelievable mandates that would nearly destroy our local businesses and economy. Tim, Chris and Tom have been working tirelessly to keep us informed, fight the mandates, and working to keep our economy running. We chose well.

Thank you Tim, Chris and Tom for all your efforts and hard work on our behalf. Thank you also to Sheriff John Hamlin for refusing to criminalize the mandates.

Carolyn Mering

Elkton

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Carolyn Mering:

The pandemic did not merely "threaten the very lives of Douglas County residents."

It *took* the lives of Douglas County residents. And it would have taken fewer lives had the commissioners reacted differently.

Further: it is precisely the *job* of commissioners to be prepared for disasters; just as we know today that there *will* be a massive earthquake in our region and we need to be prepared, we knew that pandemics occur frequently, and that that we would be severely affected; we never know the exact parameters of earthquakes and tsunamis and plagues, but it's untrue to assert that, "Neither the voters nor the commissioners we elected knew the disasters that would befall our county." Or, if it is true, well shame us and our commissioners.

"No one could have predicted," is almost always a copout.

Speaking of cops: you'll want to correct the spelling of our Sheriff's name.

jgeidell
jgeidell

You do not speak for me Ms Mering. I hope we clean house and replace these current officials. New blood is needed new solution to the many existing problems.

