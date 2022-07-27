I have made submissions to this column at various times in order to take exception to other's opinions written here. What I haven't done is call anyone out by name in order to disparage them. When I saw my name and the insinuation that I am somehow unconcerned by the loss of life on Jan. 6 (Anna Burton, The News-Review, July 20), I felt that a response is in order. Rather than respond in kind, I shall offer my answer by way of several questions, pertaining to the points made by the writer.
If this is a "legitimate investigation", then:
Why no disscussion of Nancy Pelosi (and Muriel Bowser) turning down Trump's offer of up to 10,000 federal troops 3 days before the event?
Why did Bennie Thompson declare questioning of Pelosi about the above,"offLimits"
Why no questioning of Ray Epps, the guy with the bullhorn that we all saw on video waving people in to the Capitol ?
Why no questions of why police also waved people in (also on Video).
Why did several officers take their own lives in the days following?
If loss of life is really of concern to the committee members, why no discussion of the (at least) 25 lives taken in the Antifa/ BLM riots of 2020?
Why is there no cross examination of witnesses and why is this the only hearing of this kind in our country's history?
Just a few absurdities of the type Voltaire may have had in mind, ya think?
And yes,I know that this is not a trial, but it does tend to remind one of the "show trials" that Comrade Laventiy Beria orchestrated for Josef Stalin during the purges in the USSR. "Show me the man and I will show you the crime."
