The issue at hand is: We need the quantity of COVID-19 vaccines for all ages.
Since that seems impossible, I am saddened to read where elderly people do not like that someone they deem as “young” being ahead of them in line for the vaccine or they are unhappy that teachers are ahead of them in line for the vaccine. It would be ideal that those with compromised health systems also go before the elderly.
My daughter is a teacher. I want her and every teacher to have the vaccine before me. I want my children and grandchildren to have the vaccine before me. I want all my younger relatives to have the vaccine before me. I want everyone's younger family members to have the vaccine before me.
I will not gripe about where I am in line for the vaccine. I am grateful that our governor sees the importance of our teachers and students and knows that the “elderly” have the intellect to keep themselves safe until they, too, can get the vaccine. I am 70 years young.
Try not to blame and group people as undeserving because they are ahead of you for the vaccine.
Be thankful that there is a line for you to be in.
Barbara Cubic
Roseburg
(1) comment
[thumbup] good letter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.