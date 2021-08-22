The radio station and this newspaper daily give detailed reports of COVID tests and results, how many are hospitalized, how many have died.
I personally know several folks of many ages who have gotten COVID in spite of being fully vaccinated. They are told that it is just a "break through" case, but their symptoms are just the same as those who have not been vaccinated. I have not seen or heard any statistics about these cases.
am sure the "powers that be" are very aware of them though, as I hear plans are in the works for "boosters" for the vaccines. How about statics on these facts? We need to know all the facts, and be allowed to make our own decisions.
Lorrie Harris
Roseburg
Lorrie, the facts are available. But if you insist on knowing all the facts before you make a decision, you will never, ever make a decision--about buying a car, marrying, having children, or picking out a flavor of ice cream.
The links below may help you.
But here's a bit of analysis of our local data:
Vaccines work. The vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) –-are very effective against infection, and are very effective against severe disease, hospitalization, and death.
They are not perfect; no vaccine is. Because there are some breakthrough infections, and there are some patients who are hospitalized and even die after being fully vaccinated, some individuals do not fully understand the underlying mathematics of risk.
Imagine a scenario in which one had a 99% effective vaccine, and vaccinated the entire population. Of people who got the disease, what percentage were fully vaccinated? 100%.
Of people who died of the disease, what percentage were fully vaccinated? 100%
Those figures might lead the naive to assume that the vaccine was ineffective, because everybody who got the disease, or died of it, was already fully vaccinated. What they are not considering is all those people who neither sickened nor died, because they were fully vaccinated.
Imagine then, a population that is 50% vaccinated with a vaccine that is 90% effective at keeping people from being sick enough to be hospitalized. If you looked at the hospitalized population, what would you see?
Well, say, in a population like Douglas County, with around 100,000 eligible to get the vaccine, about half (50K) vaccinated and half (50K) unvaccinated, what is the effectiveness of the vaccine (at keeping people out of the hospital) with the numbers we saw Friday, August 20th?
We had 61 hospitalized, of whom 55 were unvaccinated, and 6 vaccinated.
Now, vaccine effectiveness is defined as:
VE = ((ARU-ARV)/ARU)/ARU
where
o VE = Vaccine efficacy,
o ARU = Attack rate of unvaccinated people,
o ARV = Attack rate of vaccinated people.
Plugging in our own county numbers,
((55/50,000)-(6/50,000))/(55//50,000)) = .89 = 89% vaccine effectiveness at keeping people out of the hospital.
Now, some caveats: the calculation above assumes that hospital stays are of similar length among vaccinated and unvaccinated, ignores subgroup analysis by age, and so on, but is a useful tool.
https://morrissharp.substack.com/people/18250011-morris-sharp
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/effectiveness/how-they-work.html
Here’s a fact for you Lorrie, an ounce of prevent is worth a pound of cure. A mountain of studies have shown that large daily doses of Vit D, together with zinc and Vit C frantically lower your risk of getting covid. And if you do get it, these three will mitigate the effects of the disease. In addition, hydroxychloraquine, invermectin, famotidine and other approved antimicrobials have been shown to prevent infection by the virus. Famotidine is an over the counter drug used to combat acid indigestion, the other two are only available by prescription. Good luck getting them. Check out America’s Frontline Doctors on the Internet
In an imperfect world, we make decisions all of the time when we do not have all of the facts. In fact, often "all of the facts" may not be available at the time when a decision is made. This happens in business, in warfare, in our personal lives all of the time.
So, what we are asked to do is weigh the available information and make the best decision that we can at the time.
In the current situation, the known facts point to the importance of getting vaccinated. Waiting for "all of the facts" is not a reason, it is an excuse.
Melrosereader, the entirety of information out there does not tell us the best protection from COVID is gene therapy (“vaccine”). If everyone would do there own research and not just believe the talking points of the main stream media, but look into the CDC’s VAERS system to see the number of recorded death and adverse effects to the shot, it might give you pause. If you are elderly or have co-morbidities, maybe the risks associated with the shot are worth it. But there are real risks to the shot. And we have no data of long term effects. None. That scares people.
The answer is that there are other therapies that can be used that have been shown to be extremely effective. Look into Ivermectin. Look into vitamin D3 and Quercitin. Most importantly, respect people’s right to weigh the risks for themselves and make there own decisions, regardless of the consequences. Otherwise, freedom is lost.
melrosereader: yes. I had not seen your post when I wrote mine almost an hour later. Lag time may be due the internet or my wide synapses.
