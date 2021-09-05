It was disturbing to read all of the negative comments in last Sunday's Opinion column. I totally agree with our sheriff, someone that has some common sense and stands by his convictions.
This COVID panic has gone on way too long, like Rush Limbaugh said frequently:
“The Liberals never let a crisis go to waste.” I believe, as do many others that the mask mandate has little validity and is pretty much government overreach and stupidity. I also believe that wearing a piece of cloth on your face is the socialist-minded authorities taking away your freedom, a little bit at a time.
By the way, you democrats that think you are still the party of the working man and charity-minded, wake up. The party of JFK, Harry Truman and FDR is gone. The party should change its name to the American Socialist party, although “American Socialist” would be an oxymoron.
When the media announces hundreds of COVID death, I don’t believe it for a minute. I’m told that the medical facilities are paid extra for COVID issues, another smart government decision. Recently, it was announced that nine died from COVID here in Douglas County. Did they include in their announcement all deaths. No, because probable other deaths were blamed on COVID.
Again, we’re seeing most people wearing mask, pretty much like sheep. Have these people been vaccinated? I heard that the recent nine deaths were people that were not.
Bill Smith
Winston
Editor's Note: Numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths reported by The News-Review are provided by the Douglas County COVID-19 Rapid Response Team, overseen by the Douglas County Commissioners and gathered by Douglas County Public Health.
(4) comments
I'm told that Chronic Wasting Disease is one of a number of prion diseases; a family of rare and progressive neurodegenerative disorders affecting animals and humans. Mr. Smith...you convinced me it's true.
"I'm told" that Lizard People are running the government, and Jewish Space Lasers are starting forest fires. I rest my case.
"I'm told." What a great source of 100% reliable information for the 100% undereducated crowd, the "low-information voters" on the right. Remember that your god, Rush Limbaugh, didn't really tie one half of his brain behind his back to make it fair--he had only half a brain to work with, thus his unparalleled and even posthumous influence on non-thinkers like you. Please stop playing with your Ditto-Head live-action Rush doll long enough to tap some data from real reliable sources.
Why was this letter of conspiratorial nonsense and outright lies published?
