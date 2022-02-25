With Congress putting up a wall around it, it is clear Congress believes walls work. With that in mind, I have urged them to finish our southern border wall to protect our border. It's nice they worry about Ukraine's borders, but ours is even more important.
Also, I am appalled at how the Jan. 6 protesters have been treated in our country. We are the United States of America, not Russia or China. The people involved were wrong but that is no excuse for them still being in jail or prison, not being treated humanely, not having access to bail, a lawyer or justice. This is wrong! I look to Canada and am appalled at how they are treating their peaceful protesters. Before Jan. 6, I would have said never here in the US would we have to worry about our families being torn apart, trucks confiscated, bank accounts frozen, civil rights done away with. How Trudeau has handled people trying to express their opinion and get his attention is horrifying. Yes, we have the First Amendment freedom of speech, we have legal protections against illegal confiscation of money and goods but apparently some leaders feel free to disregard the Constitution and the law. And this leaves me worried that this type of reaction will happen here next. We need to guard our rights and freedoms before we lose them.
(1) comment
Midge, you have the right to do whole bunch of things in this U.S.A. -- as long as those things are lawful. The world is a better place for people who obey laws if people who don't follow the laws are dealt with appropriately. Unless you are on a jury tasked with determination of guilt, innocence, damages or consequences, you need to simply accept not everything will be the way you think it should be.
