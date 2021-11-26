Mr. Biden I can sum up your presidency in one sentence: "Truth May Suffer But It Never Dies."

Right now truth is suffering greatly.

Chuck Donnelly

Roseburg

(2) comments

dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

Wow -- that was an informative and powerful statement, Chuck. You might win an award for this letter!

Report Add Reply
Momos
Momos

"I'd like to hear some truth from President Biden"

You can't handle the truth.

Report Add Reply

