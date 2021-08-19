I have a question: I would like to know why the news media has to sensationalize items rather than printing all of the story or facts. Like this coronavirus, the amount of hospitalization with exactly how many are unvaccinated compared to the vaccinated? Maybe if this was in the news it would get more people to get vaccinated to solve the problem. This might let the people with painful situations could get their elective surgery and relieve someone's pain.
Believe the science, not the politicians.
Leon Kuhre
Myrtle Creek
