The Roman emperor, Marcus Aurelius, stated, "Everything we hear is an opinion, not fact. Everything we read is a perspective, not truth." What we see to be reality isn't, but perceptions. We are all marred by our own perspective of truth. What then becomes of our understanding of our community when information is culled by intermediaries? Truth can be read from different vantage points, altering its content and meaning, but letters to the News Review's "Public Forum" are usually straight forward with there meaning and intent — in 300 words.
Free speech is under attack Yet, given what we know about the NR's limited Public Forum availability, what makes Mr. Roberto Jaramillo's June 30 allegations so outrageous?
People have valid concerns about many things as his letter indicated, and therefor more — not less — white space for our letters should be NR's priority. He said there are many letters that could be ignored while others reflect serious concerns - about everything and anything. Some dead serious while others attract attention through humor or logic. Either way the NR should listen to its readers who have rational thoughts and often interesting remedies about local issues.
Talking heads abound through electronic communications, and you can choose to participate as you like. But, the people are mooted by the local paper that offers mega-inches of its precious space to printed talking heads while NR's Public Forum dedicates a single column for our communications.
At press time the best interests of NR's customers are seldom prioritized under cost-based news paper models. I doubt that it will increase its Public Forum space when so many larger sections appeal to its business structure.
For me, and Mr. Jaramillo we wish that the NR would move closer to the realities of the people who buy it.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
(1) comment
I agree with Wayne. [thumbup]
