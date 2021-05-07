Roseburg passed a city ordinance recently that chickens are OK but not Roosters. Why is Miss Hicks being harrassed?
Deanna Miller
Roseburg
I'm going to take your question as a serious inquiry. For many years, it's been legal to keep a limited number of chickens and other small farm animals in the city, but you have to get your neighbors to sign off in order to get or keep your permit.
About a decade ago, one of my neighbors withdrew consent for us to keep chickens when the news was full of reports on deadly bird flu. The city police and the animal control officer came out and talked to everyone, checked out how things were kept, and I ended up keeping the chickens, who have since all gone to the Big Coop in the Sky for Extremely Ancient Chickens.
I'm in favor of Ashley keeping her chickens. I don't think she's being harassed by the city. The squabble is between her and her neighbors. This is a situation that is crying out for mediation.
